MP Cabinet Approves UCC: Equal Inheritance Rights, Jail for Married Persons in Live-In Relationships

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet unanimously approved the Uniform Civil Code during a special meeting in Bhopal's Jagdishpura.
Scheduled Tribes and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups residing in protected zones are excluded from the purview of the UCC.
The law mandates equal inheritance rights for sons and daughters and sets the minimum marriage age at 21 for men and 18 for women.
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved the UCC. Ministers gave unanimous assent during a special Sunday meeting in Bhopal's Jagdishpura. The state government stated the measure guarantees equal rights regarding inheritance, marriage, religious freedom and live-in relationships while ending discriminatory practices to protect women's dignity.
Scheduled Tribes and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) residing in protected zones are excluded from the law's ambit.
"Whether Ram or Rahim, the UCC has been brought to ensure equal rights for all," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.
New Marriage Property Rules
The new law lays down clear rules related to marriage, property, live-in relationships and religious freedom. "Under the marriage provisions, only one marriage is permitted while a spouse is alive, with divorce valid only through legal procedure and court decision," Yadav said.
The minimum age for marriage is set at 21 years for men and 18 years for women, and registration of marriages is mandatory across all levels, from panchayat to municipal corporation.
Sons and daughters will now enjoy equal inheritance rights, replacing previous rules under which women received only half a share.
Strict Live In Norms
For live-in relationships, couples must register within one month, with the same age limits as marriage. A married man who enters a live-in relationship with another woman faces a prison term of up to five years.
"If a married person enters a live-in relationship, the law provides for punishment of up to five years. Religious freedom is safeguarded, with individuals free to follow their rituals, worship methods, and ceremonies without compulsion, and no religion has been demeaned," Yadav said.
Consultation and Political Clash
Instead of passing the bill directly in the Legislative Assembly, the state government sought feedback from citizens at the district and state levels. Yadav said 80 per cent of Muslim women and 40 per cent of Muslim men had given their opinions in favour of implementing a uniform law.
"Some Muslim brothers faced opposition, many emphasised that just as Hindu daughters deserve safety, so too should their own sisters and daughters," Yadav said.
He also criticised the Congress party for not participating in the all-party meetings to give suggestions for the bill.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Umang Singhar rejected the move. "BJP is trying to divert much more serious issues like unemployment, plight of farmers, inflation and others by introducing this," Singhar said.