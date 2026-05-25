UCC Bill introduced in Assam Assembly; seeks to ban polygamy, register live-in relationships

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora tabled 'The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill' in the assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
For marriage, the Bill sets 21 years and 18 years as minimum age for men and women respectively, and prohibits polygamy, he added.
He further said that UCC aims to modernise succession laws to ensure a fair and equal distribution of property.
The Assam government on Monday tabled a Bill on the Uniform Civil Code, seeking to ban polygamy and make registration of live-in relationships compulsory.
The Bill, however, said that it will not be applicable to any of the Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora tabled 'The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill' in the assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The opposition parties, including Congress, Raijor Dal and Trinamool Congress, opposed the move and demanded wider consultation with all the stakeholders before its introduction.
"The Bill aims to consolidate and simplify laws governing marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships," Sarma said in the 'Statement of Object and Reasons' in the Bill.
For marriage, the Bill sets 21 years and 18 years as minimum age for men and women respectively, and prohibits polygamy, he added.
"Importantly, it protects Assam's cultural diversity by allowing marriages to be performed according to existing religious and customary rites," Sarma said.
To safeguard legal rights, the Bill proposes to make marriage and divorce registration compulsory, which will be vital for securing maintenance, inheritance and other legal protection for spouses.
"For the first time, the Bill provides a legal framework for live-in relationships. By requiring registration, the law ensures that the rights of partners -- and any children born from such unions -- are formally recognised and protected," the CM said in the Bill.
He further said that UCC aims to modernise succession laws to ensure a fair and equal distribution of property.
"It introduces uniform rules for inheritance, ensuring that the transfer of assets is handled justly for all residents of the state," Sarma stated.
It also proposed to establish necessary administrative machinery, including the appointment of registrars, to implement the reforms.
"This ensures that the code is not just a policy but a practical tool for social justice and equality in Assam," Sarma said.
"The Constitution, under Article 44, directs the state to strive for a Uniform Civil Code for its citizens. This Bill seeks to implement this principle within Assam to ensure a common legal framework for all residents, regardless of their religion," Sarma said.
By creating a uniform system, the code ensures legal clarity and protects the fundamental rights of every individual, he added.