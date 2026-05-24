Overseas Travel Spending By Indians Falls To $1.09 Billion In March Amid West Asia Crisis

Geopolitical Turmoil Hits Travel Demand

The sharp monthly decline followed the outbreak of the US-Iran war in late February, which led to widespread airspace closures across West Asia. The Airports Authority of India reported an 18.5% drop in outbound passengers from India in March, with only 3.4 lakh flyers going abroad compared to 65.4 lakh in March 2025. Popular transit hubs like Dubai and Doha faced severe operational restrictions, directly impacting Indian travellers who frequently use these routes for onward journeys to Europe and the US.