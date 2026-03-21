Rupee at Record Lows: Global Turmoil Is Hitting India’s Currency

Summary of this article
Rupee hits record lows - 94.01 against US dollar, due to oil price surge linked to West Asia conflict.
Foreign investor outflows and strong US dollar are accelerating the decline.
Weak rupee raises inflation risks but may benefit export sectors.
The Indian rupee came under sustained pressure in March 2026, slipping to record lows of around Rs 93–94 against the US dollar amid heightened global uncertainty.
A key driver has been the escalating conflict in West Asia which has disrupted energy markets. Crude oil prices have climbed close to 120 dollar per barrel, sharply raising India’s import bill. With India importing nearly 85% of its crude oil requirements, the surge has increased demand for dollars, weakening the rupee.
Foreign capital outflows have added to the pressure. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have withdrawn significant funds from Indian markets in recent weeks, shifting to safer assets amid global volatility. This has reduced dollar inflows and further strained the currency.
Meanwhile the US dollar has strengthened globally as investors seek safe-haven assets during periods of crisis, leading to a broader decline in emerging market currencies, including the rupee.
The depreciation has direct economic implications. A weaker rupee raises the cost of imports such as fuel, electronics and fertilizers, contributing to inflationary pressures. However, it offers some relief to export-oriented sectors like IT and pharmaceuticals by making Indian goods more competitive internationally.
The Reserve Bank of India has intervened periodically to manage volatility, but analysts caution that continued geopolitical tensions and elevated oil prices could push the rupee closer to the Rs 95-per-dollar mark.