Assembly Elections 2026: How Fathima Thahiliya Became The Face Of Women Leaders In The Muslim League

Summary of this article
Fathima Thahiliya’s candidature marks a rare moment of young Muslim women’s representation in IUML and Kerala politics.
For the first time, the party has given 2 seats to women which is a less than 10% representation.
Contesting from an LDF stronghold, Fathima faces a tough battle against senior CPI(M) leader T.P. Ramakrishnan.
Fathima Thahiliya, 32, a lawyer from Kozhikode, is one of the youngest candidates in the fray in the Kerala assembly elections. She has been fielded by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of the UDF. Thahiliya’s candidature from Perambra, a rural constituency, is highly significant in a number of ways.
Among the familiar faces of Kerala’s electoral landscape, Thahiliya stands out—not just as a first-time candidate for assembly elections but as a rare woman candidate of the IUML which has fielded just two women candidates out of 25.
Thahiliya’s candidature has drawn curiosity and enthusiasm. She is receiving a warm response from people during her election campaigns. On March 31, Rahul Gandhi went to Perambra to campaign for her. Congress leaders as well as local activists from Perambra are strongly campaigning for Tahiliya.
Against all odds
The challenge is massive ahead of her as Perambra has been a stronghold of LDF for decades and she will be taking on CPIM’s T P Ramakrishnan - senior leader, convenor of the LDF and the sitting labour minister. Even as Rahul Gandhi campaigned for Tahiliya, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also campaigned for Ramakrishnan. On April 1, Yadav addressed a public rally in Perambra and appealed to people to vote for him.
The presence of CPI(M)’s organisational network is visible in Perambra constituency from local party offices to grassroots mobilisation. But Thahiliya is also pushing her boundaries as campaigning intensifies ahead of polls on April 9. She is trying everything: rallies, corner meetings, door to door campaigning and a strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram etc. Although Ramakrishnan is senior leader and minister, he doesn’t have a strong social media presence.
Thahiliya’s own political roots lie in student activism. As a founding leader of Haritha, the women’s wing of the Muslim Students Federation, she worked on gender issues within campuses and community spaces. That experience is reflecting in her campaign language: composed, accessible, and centred around women’s issues and representation in politics.
As a representative of a young generation, Thahiliya and her team are using every way to make the campaign conversational and colourful. In her social media campaign Thahiliya can be seen engaging with elderly voters, discussing welfare schemes, and addressing concerns around livelihoods. From young girls to elderly women, she doesn’t forget greeting them with warmth and taking pictures and selfies with them. Young girls who imitate her style post photographs on social media and Thahiliya’s team reshares those pictures.
The tough road to candidature
A Law postgraduate from the government law college of Thrissur, Thahiliya practices at the Kozhikode district court. She was elected as a councillor from Kuttichira ward in Kozhikode Municipal Corporation in 2020. Before 2020, she was active in student politics from an early age, since 2012. She worked for the cause of preventing child marriage in the Muslim community, she fought for creating a space for women’s issues including her stand against the vilification of Hijab that is held against Muslim women’s education, agency and identity. She is known for her fearless criticism and rebellious stands.
Thahiliya's own party IUML expelled her in the past from the position of national vice-president of the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF), the student wing of the party. She has been a leader of Haritha- the women’s wing of the MSF. She accused senior MSF leaders of using inappropriate language who, according to her, also attempted to silence and intimidate women on multiple occasions. The group of women led by Thahiliya had also approached the State Women’s Commission with a formal complaint in August 2021.
Thailiya, who has always voiced her opinions fiercely within the party especially around gender issues and opportunities for women, was the first state president of Haritha in 2012 since its inception. Before Haritha there wasn’t a platform for young Muslim women in colleges; despite being IUML supporters they didn’t have space to talk about their concerns.
IUML does have a women’s wing called Vanitha League - but that wasn't very impactful. Thus, When Haritha was founded, eyebrows were raised within the party, according to an article in the Indian Express.
She has navigated and overcome patriarchy within the party. Owing to her young age her lack of experience was questioned by her own party colleagues.
The representation of women has been a persistent issue with IUML. For the first time, the party has given 2 seats to women which is a less than 10 % representation.
An overall Muslim women’s representation in the Kerala Assembly is a persistent problem like various states across India. The current assembly of Kerala doesn’t have a single Muslim woman MLA.
Fathima Thahiliya is perceived as hope - especially for young Muslim women. The hundreds of comments of Muslim women on her Facebook posts show how inspiring she is for many. Therefore, as the election approaches, the question in Perambra is not just about who wins, but what Thahiliya’s candidature represents.