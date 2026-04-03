Assembly Elections 2026: How Fathima Thahiliya Became The Face Of Women Leaders In The Muslim League

A Law postgraduate from the government law college of Thrissur, Thahiliya practices at the Kozhikode district court. She was elected as a councillor from Kuttichira ward in Kozhikode Municipal Corporation in 2020. Before 2020, she was active in student politics from an early age, since 2012. She worked for the cause of preventing child marriage in the Muslim community, she fought for creating a space for women’s issues including her stand against the vilification of Hijab that is held against Muslim women’s education, agency and identity. She is known for her fearless criticism and rebellious stands.