In ‘Progressive’ Keralam, Women Still Don’t 'Hold Up Half The Sky’

The paradox becomes even more pronounced in states like Keralam. Widely celebrated for its high literacy rates, progressive social indicators, and relatively advanced human development metrics, Keralam presents a puzzling contradiction. Women constitute more than half of the state’s population, and Muslim women, in particular, have made significant strides in education and social mobility over the past decades. Yet, this transformation has not translated into proportional political representation. Electoral politics in the state remains firmly controlled by male-dominated party structures, where candidacies are often determined by considerations of winnability, factional balance, and entrenched networks of influence—spaces where women, especially Muslim women, struggle to gain a foothold.