PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Understanding, Hopes For Peace And Stability In West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the understanding reached between the US and Iran to end the conflict in West Asia.
He said India hopes the agreement will restore regional stability and ensure freedom of navigation through key maritime routes.
The development is significant for India as the Strait of Hormuz is a crucial route for the country's energy imports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and Iran to end the conflict in West Asia, expressing hope that the agreement would help restore peace and stability in the region.
In a post on X, Modi said the conflict had caused significant economic disruption globally and resulted in the loss of lives across multiple countries.
"I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries," he wrote.
India Emphasises Maritime Security
The Prime Minister said India hopes the implementation of the understanding would ensure stability in the region and protect global trade routes.
"India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce," Modi said.
He also expressed hope that negotiations on unresolved issues between Washington and Tehran would eventually lead to a lasting settlement.
"We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement," he added.
Agreement Could Ease Regional Tensions
Modi's remarks came after reports emerged that the United States and Iran had agreed to a draft framework aimed at ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme.
According to reports, the proposed arrangement includes temporary sanctions relief for Iran, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a 60-day negotiating window to address pending issues. Iranian media have described the proposal as part of a broader 14-point framework, although the complete text has not been made public.
Why It Matters For India
The development is particularly important for India, which depends heavily on energy imports that transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
The strategic waterway handles a substantial share of global crude oil shipments and is regarded as one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes.
The conflict had heightened concerns over shipping disruptions, rising oil prices and the risk of a wider regional escalation. Any easing of tensions is expected to be welcomed by major energy-importing nations, including India, as well as countries dependent on uninterrupted global trade flows.