Why India's Security Establishment Is Watching The US-Iran Deal Closely

Safer shipping routes could strengthen India's energy and trade security
Improved US-Iran ties may reduce uncertainty around India's strategic port project in Iran
The deal could influence naval deployments, regional stability, and the balance of power in West Asia
Hormuz reopening
India's security and strategic establishment is closely watching the preliminary peace agreement between Washington and Tehran, not merely because of its impact on oil and energy sector but because of the wider geopolitical consequences it could have across West Asia and Indian Ocean region.
The preliminary agreement announced on Sunday is expected to pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a key battleground in the West Asian crisis.
Strait of Hormuz is also one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints through which nearly a fifth of global oil and LNG trade passes
According to reports, the deal includes commitments to restore commercial shipping through the waterway and ease maritime restrictions that had disrupted global energy flows for months.
For India, which imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, the development is undoubtedly positive. But it's impact is more than just economic.
The strait serves as India's principal maritime gateway to the Gulf, from where the country sources the bulk of its crude oil, LNG and a significant share of its trade. Any disruption in this waterway could drastically impact India's energy security and supply chains, as witnessed in this ongoing crisis which is now showing signs of peace.
Although, strategic experts welcome this preliminary agreement but underscore that New Delhi would continue to watch these crucial developments which has the potential to alter the geopolitical dynamics of the West Asia.
Oil security
During the conflict which began in February 28, disruptions in Gulf shipping had pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel and raised fears of prolonged supply shortages.
Yet analysts say that while the deal has the potential to benefit India in the shorter run but highlight that return to the pre-conflict price environment appears unlikely anytime soon.
Experts also point out if sanctions on Iran are eased in the future, India could benefit from additional supply options and potentially more competitive pricing.
However, experts also caution that the strategic challenge has not disappeared as the peace framework is still fragile, and any collapse in negotiations could once again threaten shipping lanes and energy supplies.
Chabahar
Another crucial reason on why New Delhi is paying close attention to the US-Iran reapproachment is the future of India's investments in the Chabahar Port.
Located on Iran's southeastern coast, the port provides India with direct access to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan.
This project is now facing the geopolitical rivalry and the heat of the sanction regime as the US sanctions waiver expired on April 26, 2026, leaving New Delhi's investments in a limbo.
Strategic experts believe that any sign of improvement between US and Iran could reduce the uncertainty surrounding Chabahar's long term viability.
At the same time, policymakers must be watching closely to ensure that any disruption in the reapproachment does not alter the strategic relevance of Chahbahar's port for New Delhi.
Indian Navy deployments
According to reports, Indian Navy after the beginning of this war, increased the deployments of its warship near the Gulf of Oman and even escorted Indian flagged ships coming from the Strait of Hormuz.
According to defence sources, the exact number of deployments could not be disclosed due to security concerns but officials pointed out that the Indian Navy is closely monitoring the region.
Officials highlight the freedom of navigation and the safety of sea lines of communications as core national interest.
For India's security establishment, the deal is much more than oil as it also touches the domain of regional stability, Chabahar port connectivity and the power balance in West Asia.