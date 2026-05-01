Exclusive| Iran’s Envoy on War and Peace, India’s Role in West Asia, Chabahar

A

We entered the negotiations in good faith, but unfortunately, the excessive demands of the U.S. side prevented the talks from yielding the desired results. In fact, the U.S. side sought to achieve through negotiations what it had failed to achieve through war. Such an approach cannot form the basis of a sustainable agreement.

We have repeatedly stated that we are prepared both for war and for peace.

However, our precondition for accepting any ceasefire is clear: it must lead to a durable and reliable peace, not merely serve as a temporary pause in hostilities. Such a ceasefire can only endure if the other side respects the legitimate rights of the Iranian people and recognizes our lawful right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

From our perspective, peace is entirely achievable, but it requires a rational and realistic will on the part of the other side. It is also essential that any potential agreement be accompanied by practical and verifiable guarantees to prevent a recurrence of past experiences and violations of commitments. Only within such a framework can we hope for a sustainable ceasefire and a genuine path toward regional stability.