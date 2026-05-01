Exclusive| Iran’s Envoy on War and Peace, India’s Role in West Asia, Chabahar

Iran signals possible FM visit to Delhi, pins hopes on India’s BRICS leadership. Chabahar talks continue as Tehran backs New Delhi’s larger regional role

Saurabh Sharma
Saurabh Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Iran Amb Dr. Mohammad Fathali
Iran Amb Dr. Mohammad Fathali
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  • Iran FM may visit Delhi; BRICS key focus

  • Chabahar talks on, cooperation intact

  • India seen as balanced, key to regional stability

As BRICS gathers momentum ahead of its Foreign Minister meeting in New Delhi next month, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali has not ruled out the possibility of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi participation and added that talks on Chabahar Port between the two sides are ongoing, and "both countries are committed to continuing cooperation on this project within mutually agreed frameworks."

In an exclusive interview with the Outlook Business, the Iranian Ambassador categorically denies the perception that India has tilted towards US and Israel and outlines Iran’s expectations from India’s BRICS chairmanship, its vision for a durable peace framework, and the crucial role New Delhi could play in post-conflict reconstruction and regional stability.

Here are the excerpts from the interview -

Q

There has been a stalemate over the next round of peace talks. While reports earlier claimed that second round of peace talks would soon begin in Islamabad but it didn't happen. How long will this fragile ceasefire sustain and how can this war be stopped?

A

We entered the negotiations in good faith, but unfortunately, the excessive demands of the U.S. side prevented the talks from yielding the desired results. In fact, the U.S. side sought to achieve through negotiations what it had failed to achieve through war. Such an approach cannot form the basis of a sustainable agreement.

We have repeatedly stated that we are prepared both for war and for peace. 

However, our precondition for accepting any ceasefire is clear: it must lead to a durable and reliable peace, not merely serve as a temporary pause in hostilities. Such a ceasefire can only endure if the other side respects the legitimate rights of the Iranian people and recognizes our lawful right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

From our perspective, peace is entirely achievable, but it requires a rational and realistic will on the part of the other side. It is also essential that any potential agreement be accompanied by practical and verifiable guarantees to prevent a recurrence of past experiences and violations of commitments. Only within such a framework can we hope for a sustainable ceasefire and a genuine path toward regional stability.

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