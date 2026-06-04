From Operation Sindoor to AI Warfare: India's Future Battle Strategy

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If we examine the evolution of warfare, conflict initially began on land, later expanded to the seas, and eventually extended into the skies. Today, warfare is moving into entirely new domains—cyber, space and the electromagnetic spectrum. Contestation is now taking place across every sphere.

Simultaneously, technological advancement has continuously transformed the nature of combat itself. Warfare once relied on bows and arrows, which gradually gave way to firearms, artillery, tanks and mechanised warfare. Cavalry disappeared and modern armoured warfare emerged. In the air domain, warfare evolved from biplanes to piston-engine aircraft and eventually to advanced fighter jets. Similar technological transformations have also reshaped naval warfare.

What we are witnessing today is the convergence of two major trends: rapid technological advancement and the expansion of warfare across multiple domains. Earlier, wars were largely unidimensional, with clearly identifiable armies confronting one another on defined battlefields. That is no longer the reality. Modern warfare is multidimensional, unfolding simultaneously across land, sea, air, cyber, space and the electromagnetic domain.

This is the central concept we are working on today—what is increasingly being described as 'multi-domain warfare'. Even the resilience of the civilian population, critical infrastructure, supply chains and national institutions have now become an integral component of warfare preparedness. That is why the prime minister has repeatedly emphasised the importance of a ‘whole-of-nation’ approach towards national security.

Warfare is no longer confined purely to military confrontation. Economic instruments, technological leverage, information operations, cyber capabilities, diplomatic pressure, sanctions, trade restrictions and resource control are all becoming tools of strategic competition and conflict. The broader dynamics of warfare are therefore expanding continuously and entering entirely new horizons.