Lessons from recent conflicts have reinforced the need for integrated and tech-driven warfare: Gen Upendra Dwivedi

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The Indian Army has undertaken a major transformation to build a future-ready, agile and technology-enabled force capable of addressing the evolving security challenges along both the northern and western borders. Lessons from recent conflicts, particularly Operation Sindoor, have reinforced the need for integrated, multi-domain and technology-driven warfare. A key reform has been the shift towards integrated operations with enhanced jointness and interoperability among the Army, the Air Force and the Navy. Integrated planning, real-time intelligence fusion, rapid mobilisation and compressed decision-making cycles are now central to operational philosophy. Operation Sindoor demonstrated that future conflicts are likely to be intense and fought simultaneously across land, air, cyber, information and electronic warfare domains.

To meet these challenges, the Army has operationalised agile and specialised formations such as Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs), Rudra All Arms Brigades, Bhairav Battalions, Ashni Platoons, Shaktibaan Regiments and Divyastra Batteries. Significant emphasis has also been placed on technology absorption, including drones, loitering munitions, counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UASes), AI-enabled surveillance, electronic warfare and battlefield automation tools. The effective employment of indigenous drones and loitering munitions during Operation Sindoor reinforced confidence in home-grown technologies and highlighted the importance of atmanirbharta. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to transform every soldier into a technology-aware and drone-capable warrior.

Infrastructure development along the northern borders has also accelerated significantly through border roads, tunnels, bridges, advanced landing grounds and enhanced logistics infrastructure, improving operational mobility and sustainment capability in high-altitude areas. Similar strengthening has taken place along the western front through integrated surveillance grids and enhanced firepower deployment.

However, challenges remain. Warfare technologies are evolving rapidly, particularly in cyber and electronic warfare, AI and counter-drone systems, requiring continuous adaptation and faster integration. Strengthening indigenous research and development, accelerating procurement and maintaining readiness across a potential 'two-and-a-half front' scenario while addressing hybrid and grey-zone threats remain key priorities for the future.