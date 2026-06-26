Government Names 6 Indian Military Personnel Killed in Operation Sindoor for First Time

Government officially named 6 Operation Sindoor personnel killed in action.
Six names added to the National War Memorial Roll of Honour.
Honoured personnel included Indian Army and Indian Air Force members.
Central Government has officially disclosed the names of the six Indian military personnel killed in action during the Operation Sindoor in May of last year. This is the first formal public acknowledgement of Indian armed forces casualties during the operation.
The names now appear in the Roll of Honour on the National War Memorial website and have also been engraved at the memorial in New Delhi.
Those named include Subedar Major Pawan Kumar from Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade; Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Vir Chakra, from 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry; Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar from 5 Field Regiment; Aviation Technician Mood Muralinaik from 851 Light Regiment; Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh from 237 Field Workshop Company; and Sergeant Surendra Kumar, Vayu Medal, from 39 Wing.
First Disclosure of Casualties
This is the first time that the government has disclosed the identities of the personnel killed during Operation Sindoor.
The list also shows that the casualties came from both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, underlining the multi-service nature of the operation.
Among the personnel honoured are Rifleman Sunil Kumar, a Vir Chakra awardee, and Sergeant Surendra Kumar, who had received the Vayu Medal.
The names are engraved on a special brick at the National War Memorial, which features the Tyag Chakra, a circle of sacrifice comprising 16 concentric circular walls built entirely from granite. Each brick bears the name, rank, and regiment of a fallen martyr who made the supreme sacrifice since Independence.
Strike Followed Pahalgam Terror Attack
India launched Operation Sindoor before dawn on May 7, 2025, after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 civilians.
Taking action against the terror infrastructure, the Indian forces struck nine terror-linked locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The targets included infrastructure associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Military action was halted on May 10 after India and Pakistan held talks between their Directors General of Military Operations.