Congress Seeks Parliament Debate On China’s Role In Operation Sindoor

Congress's enquiries followed China's initial confirmation that it had given Pakistan on-site technical assistance during last year's four-day battle with India.



Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China's (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, a major creator of China's cutting-edge fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle design, was interviewed by China's state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday.



According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, which cited CCTV, Zhang had given Pakistan technical assistance during the four-day conflict in May of last year.



An AVIC subsidiary manufactures the J-10CE aircraft used by Pakistan's air force.