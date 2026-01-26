Xi Calls India, China Good Neighbours, Partners on Republic Day

Xi Jinping says “dragon and elephant dancing together” is the right choice for India-China relations.
Notes ties have improved after Modi–Xi meetings post-Ladakh standoff.
Both sides taking people-centric steps like visas, flights and pilgrimages to reset ties.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday described India and China as "good neighbours, friends and partners", saying that achieving "dragon and elephant dancing together" is the right choice for both countries.
On the 77th Republic Day, President Xi greeted his Indian counterpart, Droupadi Murmu, and stated that relations between China and India have continued to grow and improve, aligning with the basic interests of both nations and their citizens, and are crucial for preserving and advancing global peace and prosperity.
According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi highlighted that China has always thought that obtaining the "dragon and the elephant dancing together," as well as being good neighbours, friends, and partners who support one another's success, is the best option for both China and India.
He expressed hope that both sides will adhere to the important consensus that China and India are "partners for cooperation and opportunities for development," strengthen strategic communication, expand exchanges and cooperation, address each other's concerns, and promote the healthy and stable development of China-India relations.
On the same day, Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Xinhua reported.
After two talks between PM Modi and President Xi, relations between the two nations, which had been at a standstill since 2020 because to the Eastern Ladakh impasse, started to improve.
The two leaders first met in Kazan in 2024. In August of last year, they met again in Tianjin on the fringes of the SCO summit.
PM Modi and President Xi decided in August to strengthen their bilateral relations in order to tackle urgent issues and seek a "fair" resolution to the long-standing border dispute.
Following the conclusion of the more than four-year military conflict along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, India and China have taken several steps in recent months to normalise their relations.
In July, India resumed granting tourist visas for Chinese nationals.
Issuance of visas to Chinese nationals was suspended following the start of the military stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh that began in May 2020.
India and China have, in recent months, agreed on several people-centric steps to reset their ties.
These include agreement to resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, resumption of direct flights, commemoration of 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and visa facilitation. The direct flights between the two countries resumed in October.