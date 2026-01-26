Xi Calls India, China Good Neighbours, Partners on Republic Day

On the 77th Republic Day, President Xi greeted his Indian counterpart, Droupadi Murmu, and stated that relations between China and India have continued to grow and improve, aligning with the basic interests of both nations and their citizens, and are crucial for preserving and advancing global peace and prosperity.



According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi highlighted that China has always thought that obtaining the "dragon and the elephant dancing together," as well as being good neighbours, friends, and partners who support one another's success, is the best option for both China and India.