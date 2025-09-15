These bring us to the second of India’s three bilateral relationships that were in focus at Tianjin. Trump is palpably hostile to India at present, and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) Rottweilers such as Trade Advisor Peter Navarro and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, by snapping at India in crude and insulting terms, are only making the situation worse. On present reckoning, it is not clear whether it is only Trump who has turned hostile or whether Trump’s angry words signify a new US national policy towards India. While there is no doubt that Trump will extract a high price from India, the situation does not seem to represent US policy. For, while all this is going, India and the US are holding their biggest military exercise in Alaska. These exercises began more than 20 years ago, when Lalit Mansingh was the Vajpayee government’s ambassador to the US. Perhaps, there is symbolism in that the present exercise, like the first one, is being held in Alaska; which was also the setting for Putin’s meeting with Trump in the US.