Perhaps the most consequential response has come in the energy domain, where India has emphatically reaffirmed its strategic autonomy, underscoring that its energy choices will be governed solely by national interest. Crude imports from Russia have surged from under 1 per cent of India’s total supply before the Ukraine conflict to nearly 40 per cent today, as Indian refiners capitalise on discounted rates left by Western buyers. It has been widely pointed out that while India faces steep tariffs, the US has not imposed similar measures on China, despite it being the largest buyer of Russian oil. It is likely because China’s dominance in rare earth minerals affords it strategic leverage that India currently lacks, deepening the asymmetry in trade treatment. On September 5, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it clear that India will continue purchasing Russian oil, guided solely by national interest. “Where we buy our oil from, especially it being a big-ticket foreign exchange item, is a call we will take based on what suits us best,” Sitharaman stated. “So, we will undoubtedly be buying Russian oil.”