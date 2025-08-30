US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court’s order which stated that Trump exceeded his authority and deemed them “invalid as contrary to law”.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal
US President Donald Trump Photo: X/StocktwitsIndia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A US appeals court on Friday said that most of the tariffs issued by US president Donald Trump were illegal.

  • The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court’s order which stated that Trump exceeded his authority.

  • Trump had justified his decision to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

A US appeals court on Friday said that most of the tariffs issued by US president Donald Trump were illegal, but allowed them to stay in place for now, AFP reported. The ruling will not take effect until 14 October to give the administration time to ask the Supreme Court to take up the case.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court’s order which stated that Trump exceeded his authority and deemed them “invalid as contrary to law”. The 7-4 ruling by the court affects the reciprocal tariffs issued against several countries in the world, along with tariffs imposed on India, China, Mexico and Canada.

Trump criticised the appeals court and its ruling on Truth Social, stating "If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America."

FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj - null
‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

BY Pragya Singh

Related Content
Related Content

He further said that "Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong.”

Trump had justified his decision to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which gives the president the power to act against "unusual and extraordinary" threats.

Trump had earlier declared a national emergency on Trade, citing that a trade imbalance is harmful to US national security.

The ruling noted that “the statute bestows significant authority on the President to undertake a number of actions in response to a declared national emergency, but none of these actions explicitly include the power to impose tariffs, duties, or the like, or the power to tax.”

Trump claimed that the court “incorrectly” issued the ruling, “but they know the United States of America will win in the end.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

  2. Jersey Blues For India: BCCI Struggles To Find Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025, Say Reports

  3. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  4. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  5. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Shelton Retires With Should Injury Against Mannarino; Struff Stuns Tiafoe

  2. US Open 2025: Vondrousova Upsets Seventh Seed Paolini; Pegula Seals Hard-Fought Win Over Azarenka

  3. US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Defeats Jacob Fearnley To Reach Third Round

  4. US Open 2025: 'Shaken' Coco Gauff Overcomes Donna Vekic In Second Round

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Injury Scare To Reach Fourth Round

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. A Textbook Case Of Election Omission

  4. Myth Meets Science? Indian Politicians Make Mythology-Based Science Claims

  5. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  2. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  3. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  4. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  5. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

World News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. Pakistan's Punjab Floods Kill 22 as Rivers Overflow Into Lahore

  3. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

  4. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  5. UN Food Chief Warns Of Famine In Gaza After Meeting Netanyahu

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars

  2. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  3. LAPD Shoot Sikh man ‘performing Gatka’ With Sword In LA

  4. Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

  5. Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Rom-Com Has A Decent Start

  6. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

  7. Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Crew Member Assaulted On Set Of Ayushmann-Sara Starrer; Accused Arrested

  8. What RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Has Said So Far On October Centenary