‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

Look at it this way, if China’s exports to the US and EU make up 40 per cent of its total exports, that means it is still exporting 60 per cent to other parts of the world. So, they are going to orient their energies to the rest of the world, the 60 per cent. We can also reduce the cost of finance for MSMEs, especially for technological upgradation. I think we can expect such announcements soon. So far, we had been waiting to see if there would be [relief measures] announced or not.