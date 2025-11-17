Akhilesh Yadav Emerges As Key Voice As INDIA Bloc Rethinks Strategy After Bihar Rout

The Congress’s poor showing in Bihar has intensified concerns about the INDIA bloc’s electoral strategy and leadership.
Calls have emerged for Akhilesh Yadav to take a bigger role within the alliance, with some leaders saying he should lead it.
The Bihar setback has prompted the bloc to revisit its coordination and long-term plan ahead of upcoming state and national contests.
Akhilesh Yadav is emerging as a key name in discussions within the INDIA bloc after the Congress suffered a major setback in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning only six seats. The poor performance has triggered internal unease and renewed questions about the party’s influence within the opposition alliance.
Amid the churn, Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra said Akhilesh Yadav should take charge of the INDIA bloc, arguing that his party has the organisational strength and public appeal to lead a broader opposition front. Mehrotra also claimed that the Samajwadi Party was strong enough to form a government on its own in Uttar Pradesh.
The calls for a leadership rethink come at a crucial moment for the opposition alliance, which is now reviewing its strategy and structure after the Congress’s rout in Bihar. Many within the bloc believe a more assertive and unified leadership model may be necessary ahead of upcoming state elections.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has retained power in Bihar with a substantial mandate, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence and extending Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s long tenure, while the Mahagathbandhan suffered heavy losses.
PTI reported that the BJP and JD(U), the NDA’s two largest constituents, each contested 101 seats and achieved close to an 85 per cent strike rate. The alliance crossed the 200-seat mark, well above the majority requirement of 122 in the 243-member Assembly. The BJP finished as the single largest party with 89 seats, up from 74 in 2020, while the JD(U) rose from 43 to 85. The RJD fell sharply to 25 from 75, and the Congress won six of the 61 seats it contested, down from 19.