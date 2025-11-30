Video | Why Bihar Votes The Way It Does: Caste, Migration & 2025 Election Trends

Bihar’s 2025 election has been called a “historic mandate,” but the numbers tell only one part of the story. Beneath the headlines lie shifting caste equations, an unprecedented turnout of women voters, anger over unemployment, and a social landscape shaped by migration and aspiration. Phanishwar Nath Renu’s 'Parti Parikatha' resonates why Bihar’s politics still turn on land, dignity, memory, and who gets counted. Watch the video to understand why Bihar votes the way it does and why a 60-year-old novel still feels contemporary.