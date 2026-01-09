Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Toss Update, Women's Premier League: RCB-W Bowling First - Check Playin XI

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Women's Premier League: Get live streaming details, toss update and playing XIs for WPL Match 01 on Friday, 9 January at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Deepak Joshi
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Toss Update, Womens Premier League
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Toss Update, Women's Premier League: RCB-W Bowling First - Check Playin XI Photo: X/ wplt20
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026 first match

  • RCB-W have won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check live steaming and other details below

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in the WPL 2026 season opener at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with the defending champions MI taking on former title winners RCB in a high-profile encounter. January 9, 7:30 PM IST marks the start of this much-anticipated season as both sides look to set the tone early.

Mumbai Indians boast a strong, balanced squad led by Harmanpreet Kaur and anchored by stars like Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews, aiming to defend their crown. Meanwhile, RCB under Smriti Mandhana will seek to leverage their own strengths with key players such as Richa Ghosh and Lauren Bell to push for early momentum.

With head-to-head history favouring MI slightly but RCB capable of upsets, the opening match promises competitive cricket, tactical battles and fan excitement as both teams begin their WPL 2026 journeys.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Toss Update

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to field first.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info

The first match of the Women's Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, Kumar Prathyoosha, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Linsey Smith

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey

