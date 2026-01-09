India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held high-level discussions with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic as negotiations entered a difficult final phase.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
India and UK to sign free trade agreement
Representational Image Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and the European Union held FTA talks in Brussels, reiterating support for a rules-based trading system and protection of farmers and MSMEs.

  • Both sides are pushing to bridge differences on tariffs and market access ahead of the India–EU Summit later this month.

India and the European Union (EU) on Friday held talks in Brussels on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), reaffirming their commitment to a rules-based trading framework and a modern economic partnership that protects the interests of farmers and MSMEs.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is on a two-day official visit to the EU headquarters to participate in the discussions.

During the visit, Goyal held high-level talks with EU Trade and Economic Security Commissioner Maros Sefcovic aimed at securing a mutually beneficial FTA.

"During this dialogue, we deliberated across key areas of the proposed agreement. We reaffirmed our commitment to a rules-based trading framework and a modern economic partnership that safeguards the interests of farmers and MSMEs while integrating Indian industries into global supply chains," Goyal said in a social media post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon before their meeting at Hyderabad House on March 17, 2025 in New Delhi, India. Luxon is on a five-day visit to India with a focus on deepening bilateral trade and economic ties with New Delhi. - IMAGO / Hindustan Times |
India And New Zealand Conclude Free Trade Agreement Talks

BY Outlook News Desk

The ministerial engagements follow a week of intensive deliberations in Brussels, building on the groundwork laid during high-level discussions held earlier this week on January 6–7 between India’s Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and European Commission Director General for Trade Sabine Weyand.

Related Content
Related Content

The talks assume added significance as both sides are keen to conclude negotiations at the earliest. The India–EU Summit is expected to be held here on January 27, with top EU leaders scheduled to attend the Republic Day parade as chief guests on January 26.

On December 15, Agrawal said negotiations between India and the 27-nation EU bloc had entered the “most difficult” phase, with both sides working to bridge differences and wrap up the talks soon.

So far, 16 rounds of negotiations have been completed.

India is seeking zero-duty access for its labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and leather, while the EU is pressing for substantial tariff cuts on automobiles, medical devices, wine, spirits, meat and poultry, along with stronger intellectual property protections.

In June 2022, India and the EU resumed negotiations for a comprehensive FTA, an investment protection agreement and a pact on geographical indications after a gap of more than nine years. The talks had stalled in 2013 over differences on market access.

India’s bilateral trade in goods with the EU stood at USD 136.53 billion in 2024–25, with exports worth USD 75.85 billion and imports of USD 60.68 billion, making the bloc India’s largest trading partner in goods.

The EU accounts for about 17 per cent of India’s total exports, while exports to India make up around 9 per cent of the bloc’s total overseas shipments.

Indian exports to the EU — including ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, steel, petroleum products and electrical machinery — could become more competitive if the agreement is finalised.

The India–EU trade pact negotiations span 23 policy areas or chapters, covering trade in goods and services, investment, trade remedies, rules of origin, customs and trade facilitation, competition, government procurement, dispute settlement, intellectual property rights, geographical indications and sustainable development.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  2. MI Vs RCB, Women's Premier League 2026: Head-To-Head Records, Pitch And Weather Report

  3. Joburg Super Kings Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 17 – Check Result

  4. Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Sends Another Letter to ICC Reemphasizing Their Demand For Venue Change

  5. Ashes 2026: England’s Harry Brook Apologises After Clashing With Nightclub Bouncer In New Zealand

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Malaysia Open QF: India’s Top Pair Faces Tough Indonesian Test

  2. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  4. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  5. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  3. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  4. BCCI’s Missive On Mustafizur Is Not Quite Cricket

  5. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Violent Clashes In US' Minneapolis After ICE Shooting

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  4. Trump Withdraws US From More Than 60 Global Institutions

  5. Trump Softens Stance, Invites Colombia’s President Petro To White House

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World