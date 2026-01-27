PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

During the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed the signing of a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union, describing it as the "mother of all deals." Addressing the gathering alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa—who were chief guests at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations—Modi stated, “Yesterday a big agreement was signed between the European Union and India. People are calling this the mother of all deals. This agreement will bring major opportunities for the public in India and Europe. This is a perfect example of a partnership between two major economies of the world...This agreement represents 25 per cent of the global GDP and 1/3rd of global trade.”