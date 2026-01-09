Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

Weekend Outlook and Long-Term Forecast

The weekend (January 10-11) is expected to remain cold and foggy, with similar weather conditions persisting. January 10 is forecast to have a maximum of 17°C and a minimum of 7°C with moderate fog during morning hours. January 11 is expected to have a maximum of 16°C and a minimum of 6°C with similar fog patterns. Relief from the cold wave is expected from January 12 onwards, with temperatures gradually warming by 2-3°C and improving ventilation conditions. By mid-January, temperatures are forecast to approach normal seasonal values.