Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

Dense fog with early morning light rainfall, January 9
Cold wave conditions persist in isolated places in North India through Jan 11
Shallow-moderate fog morning hours till Jan 12; visibility 600-1200m expected
Temperatures to rise gradually with Relief expected Jan 12 onwards.
On January 9, 2026, Delhi woke to a chilly morning, as light rainfall accompanied by dense fog enveloped the national capital during early morning hours, intensifying the winter chill gripping the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi as the temperature dropped to 5°C with 100% humidity, creating harshly cold and foggy conditions.
Temperature Trends and Cold Wave Persistence
The IMD forecasts these intense cold conditions to persist through January 11, with minimum temperatures coming around 5-7°C and maximum temperatures remaining suppressed at 16-18°C. Cold wave conditions are expected to continue at isolated places across North India through January 11, with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and eastern Madhya Pradesh on January 9. The forecast indicates prolonged chilly conditions with little relief expected before January 12.
Air Quality and Health Concerns
Air quality in Delhi remains in the poor category with AQI readings around 200-240. The combination of dense fog and moisture from rainfall has further complicated air quality conditions. Health authorities continue to advise vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor activities. The 100% humidity combined with cold temperatures creates uncomfortable conditions and increases susceptibility to respiratory ailments. Respiratory protection and adequate indoor heating are essential precautions.
Weekend Outlook and Long-Term Forecast
The weekend (January 10-11) is expected to remain cold and foggy, with similar weather conditions persisting. January 10 is forecast to have a maximum of 17°C and a minimum of 7°C with moderate fog during morning hours. January 11 is expected to have a maximum of 16°C and a minimum of 6°C with similar fog patterns. Relief from the cold wave is expected from January 12 onwards, with temperatures gradually warming by 2-3°C and improving ventilation conditions. By mid-January, temperatures are forecast to approach normal seasonal values.