Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

Despite various interpretations, especially the political motives of the king, Rajarajan’s monument was a spectacular visual, known for its verticality and monumentality, and incomparable with any other contemporary stone structure in South Asia. He is said to have employed the best minds available at the time, and ‘there was a clear intention of doing everything on as grand a scale as was humanly possible’. During the post-Chola period, social stratification expanded, and the caste hierarchy gradually consolidated along the lines of the Varna system. Temples continue to remain a dominant form of visual representation. Yet, this did not prevent iconographic forms from taking a pluralistic and secular turn.