My Hero, My Leader: Deification In Dravidian Politics

Coimbatore: Two fans of MG Ramachandran (MGR), former Chief Minister of Tamilnadu, ferry his life-size poster through a street to mark his 25th death anniversary in Coimbatore on Monday. PTI Photo

Coimbatore: Two fans of MG Ramachandran (MGR), former Chief Minister of Tamilnadu, ferry his life-size poster through a street to mark his 25th death anniversary in Coimbatore on Monday. PTI Photo