The Mounjaro Moment: The Jab That Became a Lifestyle Choice

One of the reasons such problematic drugs are flooding the market is the fast-tracking of approval that began with the COVID vaccine. A lot of parameters are compromised and let go of to bring a new drug into the market. At its claim to be able to reduce 21 to 23 per cent of body weight, Monjaro is clearly superior in performance to Ozempic (which promised 15 per cent), and the jab of choice currently, even though Ozempic is safer from a cardiovascular point of view. But the wedding season is on, there are clothes to fit into, bodies to show off, so clearly, safety is the last thing on people’s minds.