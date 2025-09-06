Retro Express | Will The Real Women Please Stand Up?

I have a confession to make. I will not be able to recognise Disha Patani or Tara Sutaria in a photograph without a caption, let alone in real life. Ditto for Asin, Ileana D’Cruz and Mrunal Thakur. I also had a hard time telling Kriti Sanon from Kiara Advani or Shanaya Kapoor from Khushi Kapoor or Vaani Kapoor, although now that I have subjected myself to several tests, I can finally do so. I could recognise Bhumi Pednekar until she went all Royals on me, growing abs and duck lips. And I may be generalising here but every single ‘young’ actress looks exactly the same to me: the hair, the makeup, the styling, the abs—the whole package. They look like clones of each other. And I don’t know anyone in real life who looks like them. Even Nora Fatehi (who I recognise) said a similar thing last year in an interview with Rajeev Masand. In another interesting interview, Sheeba Chaddha referred to this phenomenon as a “commonality code”: an assembly line of new talent, where everyone is trying to look like Kylie Jenner and can be used interchangeably.