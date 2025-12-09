Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Los Blancos Lead With Mendez Header

Real Madrid Women celebrate in El Clasico.

Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 5 clash between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. Madrid return to European action with seven points on the board and a real chance to break into the top four, knowing a home win would set them up perfectly before their final trip to Twente. Wolfsburg arrive in strong form, sitting third after three wins and a big 5–2 victory over Manchester United, with Beerensteyn among the tournament’s top scorers. Madrid have a tough test on their hands tonight, and the stakes couldn’t be clearer.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Dec 2025, 02:11:51 am IST Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: 41' RMA 1-0 WOB The referee cracks down on Real Madrid as Maëlle Lakrar goes in recklessly and earns a yellow card, keeping the tension high as both sides trade challenges in this fiery first half.

10 Dec 2025, 02:06:03 am IST Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: 32' RMA 1-0 WOB Wolfsburg feel the pressure mounting as Ella Peddemors picks up a yellow for a clumsy challenge, adding fuel to the fiery start and giving Real Madrid a chance to press even harder.

10 Dec 2025, 01:53:59 am IST Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: 22' RMA 1-0 WOB Just three minutes after the opener, Linda Caicedo tests the Wolfsburg keeper with a sharp left-footed effort from the centre of the box, but the shot is well saved, keeping the visitors in the game as Los Blancos push for more.

10 Dec 2025, 01:50:37 am IST Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: 19' GOALLLL RMA 1-0 WOB Real Madrid take the lead in style on 19 minutes, María Méndez rises highest to meet Eva Navarro’s perfect corner and nods it low into the bottom right corner. Wolfsburg’s defence is left reaching, and the stadium erupts as Madrid grab that early breakthrough.

10 Dec 2025, 01:46:35 am IST Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Kick Off We are underway, and the tempo pops immediately as Real Madrid press early, forcing Sarai Linder to concede a corner, before Wolfsburg roar back with Lineth Beerensteyn sliding in for a massive chance on 13 minutes that drifts agonisingly wide after Janou Levels puts it on a plate, all while Alba Redondo’s earlier foul keeps the whistle busy and the energy humming on both ends.

10 Dec 2025, 12:46:17 am IST Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Streaming Info In India fans can watch UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 matches on Fan Code.