Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Los Blancos Lead With Mendez Header

Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: 41' RMA 1-0 WOB
The referee cracks down on Real Madrid as Maëlle Lakrar goes in recklessly and earns a yellow card, keeping the tension high as both sides trade challenges in this fiery first half.
Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: 32' RMA 1-0 WOB
Wolfsburg feel the pressure mounting as Ella Peddemors picks up a yellow for a clumsy challenge, adding fuel to the fiery start and giving Real Madrid a chance to press even harder.
Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: 22' RMA 1-0 WOB
Just three minutes after the opener, Linda Caicedo tests the Wolfsburg keeper with a sharp left-footed effort from the centre of the box, but the shot is well saved, keeping the visitors in the game as Los Blancos push for more.
Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: 19' GOALLLL RMA 1-0 WOB
Real Madrid take the lead in style on 19 minutes, María Méndez rises highest to meet Eva Navarro’s perfect corner and nods it low into the bottom right corner. Wolfsburg’s defence is left reaching, and the stadium erupts as Madrid grab that early breakthrough.
Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Kick Off
We are underway, and the tempo pops immediately as Real Madrid press early, forcing Sarai Linder to concede a corner, before Wolfsburg roar back with Lineth Beerensteyn sliding in for a massive chance on 13 minutes that drifts agonisingly wide after Janou Levels puts it on a plate, all while Alba Redondo’s earlier foul keeps the whistle busy and the energy humming on both ends.
Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Streaming Info
Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Hello!
Hello and we’re back with another football live blog, this time it’s Real Madrid Vs Wolfsburg at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. Settle in and stay tuned for all the live updates coming your way.