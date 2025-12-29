Punjab Vs Uttarakhand LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Abhishek Falls After Steady Start | PUN 100/5 (20.0)

Punjab Vs Uttarakhand LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN 100/5 (20.0)
Punjab are in trouble as wickets keep tumbling and partnerships refuse to click. Ramandeep Singh walks back cheaply for just 1, caught by Suchith J off Mayank Mishra, leaving the side reeling at 100 for 5 after 20 overs.
Punjab Vs Uttarakhand LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Abhishek Sharma Falls
Big moment in the game and a massive wicket falls. Abhishek Sharma had been the glue holding the innings together, striking five crisp boundaries and a six in his 30 off 26, but Abhay Negi finally breaks through.
Harsh Rana settles under it and takes a clean catch, and suddenly Punjab lose their captain. The score reads 70 for 3 after 13 overs, and what looked comfortable a while ago has quickly turned tense.
Punjab Vs Uttarakhand LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Game On!
Punjab are off to a lively start at 53 for 1 in 6.3 overs, but there’s a small dent in the momentum. Prabhsimran Singh looked in good touch, mixing his strokes nicely and even clearing the ropes once, before Jagmohan Nagarkoti hit back for Delhi. A sharp catch by Kunal Chandela ends Prabhsimran’s stay at 28 off 23, just when Punjab were starting to motor.
At the other end, Abhishek Sharma is unfazed. The captain is timing the ball sweetly, five boundaries already in his unbeaten 22 off 16, keeping the scoreboard ticking and the pressure right back on the bowlers. Punjab are still moving briskly, one wicket down, intent very much intact.
Punjab Vs Uttarakhand LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Uttarakhand (Playing XI): Kunal Chandela(c), Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shashwat Dangwal, Kamal Singh, Saurabh Rawat(w), Jagadeesha Suchith, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Jagmohan Nagarkoti, Devendra Singh Bora, Nikhil Harsh
Punjab (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma
Punjab Vs Uttarakhand LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Uttarakhand have won the toss and have opted to field first against Punjab.
Punjab Vs Uttarakhand LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome
Good Morning to each and everyone joining us for the Punjab Vs Uttarakhand live coverage. This is the start of our blog, stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and more.