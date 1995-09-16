  1. HOME
Name: Harpreet Singh Brar

Born: 16th September 1995 in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Harpreet Brar is an Indian cricketer who currently plays for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Punjab in domestic cricket. Brar is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler known for his ability to take wickets and contribute with the ball. In 2011, Brar began playing for the Ropar district team, showcasing his cricketing talents from an early age. He later went on to represent Punjab at the under-16 level, honing his skills in the age-group tournaments. Brar considers Yuvraj Singh, a former Indian cricketing great, as his role model.

On 18 December 2018, Brar's journey took a significant turn when he was awarded an IPL contract in the 2019 IPL Auction. The Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) acquired his services for ₹20 lakh (equivalent to ₹25 lakh or US$31,000 in 2023). After his IPL debut in 2019, Brar's performances caught the attention of the national selectors, and he was named in the India Under-23 squad for a five-match one-day series against Bangladesh Under-23 in September 2019.

Brar's breakthrough moment came on 30 April 2021, during an IPL match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He took his maiden IPL wicket, dismissing Virat Kohli, and finished the match with impressive figures of 3-19 from his four overs. In the same match, he also claimed the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, demonstrating his ability to trouble top-order batsmen.

In February 2022, Brar's IPL journey continued as the Punjab Kings retained his services in the auction for the 2022 season, recognizing his potential and contributions to the team.

Brar's impact on the IPL stage continued in May 2023 when he took four wickets against the Delhi Capitals, playing a crucial role in his team's victory.

Throughout his domestic and IPL career, Brar has established himself as a reliable and effective bowler, capable of taking wickets and contributing to his team's success. His ability to trouble batsmen with his left-arm spin has made him a valuable asset for Punjab and the Punjab Kings.

While his international appearances have been limited, Brar's performances in domestic and franchise cricket have caught the attention of selectors and pundits alike. His journey from playing age-group cricket in Punjab to representing the state team and securing an IPL contract showcases his dedication and perseverance.

