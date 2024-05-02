Cricket

CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Spinners Dominate In 7-Wicket Win For Punjab Kings - Data Debrief

Punjab have now won their last five matches against the Super Kings, who have seen their title defence stall with a run of three defeats in four outings

The Punjab Kings celebrate Harpreet Brar taking the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday
Punjab Kings eased to back-to-back wins in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, their spinners doing the damage as they claimed a seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

The Kings chased down an IPL-record of 262 with eight balls to spare to beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, but they didn't need anywhere near that level of big hitting to clinch their first set of consecutive victories this year.  

Spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar made it a far more comfortable outing for Punjab, finishing with two wickets apiece and giving up just 33 runs between them through eight overs.

Sam Curran and Shashank Singh stayed till the end as PBKS chased down a mediocre target of 163 - X/@IPL
CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar Set Up Easy Win For Punjab Kings

BY PTI

Ruturaj Gaikwad did his best to keep CSK in it with his 62 off 48 balls, but they always looked unlikely to defend a middling score of 162, particularly when Deepak Chahar pulled up two deliveries into the Punjab innings and walked gingerly from the field.

Richard Gleeson dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for 13 on his IPL debut, but that was as good as it got for Chennai as Jonny Bairstow (46 off 30) and Rilee Rossouw (43 off 25) steadily ate away at their score.

The Super Kings' outing was summed up by Sam Curran's wayward drive spinning away from Shivam Dube at the boundary for a four late on, and Punjab wrapped up their most comfortable win of the season with 13 balls to spare.

Data Debrief: Kings maintain Chennai hoodoo

Sam Curran (R) shakes hands with Ruturaj Gaikwad after match - X/@IPL
CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Rues Absence Of Key Bowlers, Dew After Loss

BY PTI

The Kings' upturn may have come a little too late to give them a genuine shot at the play-offs, but for Chennai, it was a case of more frustration against their bogey team. 

Punjab have now won their last five matches against the Super Kings, who have seen their title defence stall with a run of three defeats in four outings.  

