Rahul Chahar is an Indian cricketer representing Rajasthan in domestic cricket and the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his international debut for India in August 2019, and his career reflects the development of modern leg-spin bowling.

Chahar's journey through domestic cricket began when he made his first-class debut for Rajasthan in the 2016–17 .

In 2017 he played for the Vijay Hazare Trophy on February 25, 2017.

His performances in domestic cricket led to his acquisition by the Rising Pune Super Giants in the 2017 IPL auction for ten lakhs.

In 2018, Chahar was bought by the Mumbai Indians, where he played a significant role over several seasons. His contributions helped him become a regular fixture in the team's lineup, earning him recognition in the T20 format.

Chahar emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, claiming 20 dismissals in nine matches.

In 2018-2019 he was named in India C's squad for the Deodhar Trophy.

Chahar continued to make strides in domestic cricket and was selected for the India Green team in the 2019–20 Duleep Trophy.

In 2022, he was acquired by the Punjab Kings in the IPL auction for the 2022 season.

He was selected for the T20 International (T20I) squad against the West Indies in July 2019, making his T20I debut on August 6, 2019. He was later named as a standby player in India's Test squad for their series against England in January 2021. In February 2021, he was added to the central team before the first Test.

In June 2021, Chahar was named to India's One Day International (ODI) squad for their series against Sri Lanka. He made his ODI debut on July 23, 2021, against Sri Lanka.

Later, in September 2021, he was included in India's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Despite limited opportunities at the international level, he has taken around 15 wickets in T20Is and ODIs combined, showcasing his potential as a reliable leg-spinner for India's limited-overs sides.