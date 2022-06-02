Deepak Chahar, India And CSK Pacer, Gets Married To Girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj

India and Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar has married his long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a private ceremony in Agra on Wednesday. The right-arm swing bowler, who is also handy with the bat, shared a picture on social media in which he could be seen exchanging the garlands with Jaya. (More Cricket News)

"When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us," wrote Deepak whose wedding reception is scheduled to be hosted in Delhi.

The pacer had earlier proposed Jaya with a ring in the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium during IPL 2021. The marquee event had shared the video of it on social media later which was adored by the fans. Notably, Jaya Bhardwaj is the sister of former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj. She is a model, besides being a video jockey.

While Deepak’s cousin brother and India player Rahul Chahar attended the wedding on Wednesday, CSK captain MS Dhoni, who was expected to be present at the ceremony, missed it to attend an event in Tamil Nadu. He attended the silver jubilee function of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association and interacted with budding cricketers.

Talking about Deepak, the pacer was not part of Chennai Super Kings’ campaign in IPL 2022 as he was ruled out to a back injury. CSK had picked him for INR 14 crore at the IPL auctions 2022. Deepak is still recovering from the injury and he has also not been included in India’s squad for the five-match T20 series against South Africa starting June 9.