'My 74-Year-Old Father Is My Everything': Saraswathi’s Journey Through Pain, Poetry and Healing

Saraswathi found words. Then she found paper. She writes when she is happy and when she is sad. There is a letter in her purse addressed to her husband. She says she suffered, but she would want to be with him in another life. And the way she sees the words is how one sees a star. “If two words fall from a sentence, what happens to a sentence?” she says. But one always makes a wish when they see a breaking star. That’s the power of the broken — the power to be free from the shackles of a sentence.