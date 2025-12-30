Elsewhere: How Imagined Worlds Become Sites Of Resistance, Memory And Hope

A story can take place in a space not confined to the present but unfolding in the future, the past and other worlds. What goes on in constructing these worlds? How does the architecture of an imagined building or landscape reflect politics, society and us? Are dystopian spaces prophetic? Are utopias an extension of our dissatisfaction with the present? Is the present itself elsewhere? Do imagined places reflect the urge to belong and negotiate with modernity, as in Malgudi? Or is it an escape into magic, like Macondo created by writer and journalist Gabriel García Márquez in One Hundred Years of Solitude? Macondo, an allegorical construction, referred to civil war, isolation and imperialism. It symbolised the absurd everyday in Latin America where history was being erased, manipulated and coerced into becoming a tool for oppression.