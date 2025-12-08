Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

A coup attempt in Benin was swiftly thwarted, with loyalist forces regaining control and arresting at least 14 soldiers involved in the mutiny.
ECOWAS deployed its standby troops to Benin to support the government, protect constitutional order and prevent further instability.
President Patrice Talon assured the nation that the situation is under control, calling the attempt an act of treachery and promising strict action against those responsible.
ECOWAS, West Africa's regional troop, has deployed its standby military force to Benin after authorities thwarted an attempted coup by a faction of soldiers who briefly claimed to have seized power. Troops from Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Sierra Leone will be deployed.
The move followed a tense morning in which mutineers appeared on national television announcing the removal of President Patrice Talon and the dissolution of state institutions. They also declared Pascal Tigri as the new head of state.
The attempted takeover was short-lived. Within hours, loyalist forces regained control of key installations, including the state broadcaster, and arrested at least 14 individuals believed to be involved in the plot. The government described the incident as an unlawful mutiny aimed at destabilizing the country.
In response to the unrest, ECOWAS authorised the rapid deployment of troops from several member states to support Benin’s government in safeguarding constitutional order and maintaining stability. The regional bloc said the intervention underscores its commitment to preventing unconstitutional power grabs in West Africa.
President Talon addressed the nation soon after the crisis was contained, assuring citizens that the situation was fully under control. He condemned the coup attempt as an act of betrayal and vowed that those responsible would face severe consequences.
The deployment marks another decisive move by ECOWAS amid a series of political tensions across the region, highlighting the bloc’s increasing readiness to intervene when democratic governance is threatened.