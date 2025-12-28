Myanmar Military Starts Phased Election Despite Civil War And Political Crackdown

This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2025 shows a scene at a polling station in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar kicked off its 2025 multi-party democratic general election with the first phase held on Sunday. The general election is scheduled to be held in three phases, with the second phase set for Jan. 11, 2026, followed by the third phase on Jan. 25. Photo: Imago / Xinhua

This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2025 shows a scene at a polling station in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar kicked off its 2025 multi-party democratic general election with the first phase held on Sunday. The general election is scheduled to be held in three phases, with the second phase set for Jan. 11, 2026, followed by the third phase on Jan. 25. Photo: Imago / Xinhua