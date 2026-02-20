Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

Former Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to Jeffrey Epstein, released under investigation. King Charles says “the law must take its course” as police search Sandringham and Royal Lodge

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Former Prince Andrew released investigation Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Epstein probe
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) released hours after being arrested. Photo: IMAGO / AAP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Former Prince Andrew was arrested at Sandringham on his 66th birthday over Epstein-related misconduct suspicions.

  • He was released under investigation after hours in custody, with police continuing searches at Royal Lodge.

  • King Charles III publicly stated “the law must take its course” amid the unfolding royal crisis.

Former Prince Andrew was arrested by police on suspicion of misconduct tied to his associations with Jeffrey Epstein and released hours later under investigation, prompting King Charles III to issue a statement emphasising that the legal process must continue unimpeded.

The arrest occurred early Thursday at the Sandringham royal estate in eastern England, coinciding with Andrew's 66th birthday. According to AFP, officers detained the 66-year-old around 8:00 am (GMT) on the remote property in Norfolk.

King Charles III, who has promised police the full support of Buckingham Palace, swiftly issued a rare personally signed statement insisting: "The law must take its course."

Britain's royal family faced a fresh challenge with the detention, which Thames Valley Police described in a statement late Thursday: "The arrested man has now been released under investigation."

A photograph published by media showed Andrew slumped in the back of a car, staring wild-eyed ahead.

While the earlier police searches in Norfolk "have now concluded," they were still searching a property in Berkshire, police added. It is believed that is Andrew's former residence, Royal Lodge.

Related Content
Related Content

"It's a hugely significant moment for the British monarchy, and indeed the nation," royal expert Ed Owens told AFP.

"We are witnessing a monarchy, I think, shaken by recent events."

In the sleepy village of Sandringham near the royal estate, an off-duty police officer said he was "very satisfied some formal action was taken".

"It's very reassuring to the members of the public," the officer, who did not want to be named, told AFP.

Thames Valley police said it had arrested "a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office", without naming the suspect, as is common UK practice.

US President Donald Trump called the arrest "very sad", adding: "It's so bad for the royal family," in comments to reporters.

Andrew's arrest follows new revelations last week that the ex-prince appeared to have sent Epstein potentially confidential documents while serving as a UK trade envoy, a post he held from 2001.

In a November 2010 email seen by AFP, Andrew appeared to share with the US financier reports on his visit to several Asian countries.

Epstein had been convicted in the United States in 2008 of procuring a child for prostitution.

Charles last year stripped his brother of his titles and ordered him to leave his Windsor mansion -- though he does remain eighth in the line of succession.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course," the king said in his statement.

In an apparent bid to project an air of business-as-usual, Charles carried out several public duties Thursday, including opening London Fashion Week.

In the Norfolk village of Dersingham, local pub owner John Higginson said he hoped the issue would be "resolved".

"I just feel sorry, to be quite honest, for people like William and Kate," he added, referring to the heir-to-the-throne and his wife.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl told Sky News: "Let's make no bones about it. This is a moment of crisis for the monarchy, possibly the greatest crisis since the (1936) abdication. No one quite knows how this is going to pan out."

The scandal has been gathering pace since one of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, last year claimed in her posthumous memoirs that she had been trafficked three times to have sex with Andrew when she was a teenager.

The Giuffre family welcomed Andrew's arrest Thursday, saying: "Our broken hearts have been lifted at the news."

Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing in his associations with Epstein.

He settled a US civil lawsuit in 2022 brought by Giuffre while not admitting liability.

Official guidance stipulates trade envoys have a duty of confidentiality over sensitive commercial or political information related to their official visits, the BBC has said.

Misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Reported AFP, the US justice department last month released millions of files from its investigation into the US financier.

AFP reported that at least nine UK police forces have confirmed they are assessing claims stemming from the Epstein files, many related to Andrew.

It was a humiliating new blow for Andrew, who was last year stripped of his titles and ousted from his Windsor residence of more than two decades.

(With inputs from AFP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. The Hundred: IPL-Backed Franchises Close Doors On Pakistan Players - Report

  2. India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Nimanthika Removes Kashyap | INDW 37/1 (5)

  3. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

  4. Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

  5. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

  3. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator, Says Superintelligence Could Arrive Within Years

  5. Day In Pics: February 19, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  4. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  5. Former Prince Andrew Arrested Following Epstein Files Revelations

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Nimanthika Removes Kashyap | INDW 37/1 (5)