Prince Andrew Moves Out Of Royal Lodge Following Release Of Latest Epstein Files

Prince Andrew has moved out of Royal Lodge, his long-time residence in Windsor Great Park, following the release of new documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The Duke of York vacated the sprawling property earlier this week amid renewed public scrutiny triggered by the latest tranche of court files from the United States, which reference several high-profile figures connected to Epstein. While Prince Andrew has not been accused of any new wrongdoing, the disclosures have intensified pressure on both him and the Royal Family.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the specifics of the move but said in a brief statement that “arrangements concerning the Duke of York’s private residence are a personal matter.” Palace sources, however, said the decision was made in consultation with senior royal officials.
Prince Andrew has been under a cloud since his association with Epstein became public, culminating in a civil sexual assault lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, which he settled out of court in 2022 without admitting liability. Since then, he has been stripped of his honorary military titles and stepped back from public duties.
The latest Epstein files, unsealed as part of a U.S. legal process, have reignited debate over the Duke’s past conduct and his continued use of a high-value royal property. Critics have long questioned whether Andrew should remain at Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion maintained at significant cost.
According to reports, the prince is expected to relocate to Frogmore Cottage or another smaller private residence, though this has not been officially confirmed. Royal observers say the move reflects ongoing efforts by King Charles III to distance the monarchy from controversy and reinforce a slimmed-down, more accountable royal household.
Public reaction has been swift, with renewed calls for greater transparency over royal finances and privileges. The developments come at a sensitive time for the monarchy as it seeks to maintain public trust amid broader debates about its role and relevance.
Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct and has said he regrets his association with Epstein. No criminal charges have been brought against him in the United Kingdom.