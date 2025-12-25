US DOJ Says It May Need A ‘Few More Weeks’ To Release All Epstein Files

The DOJ said on Wednesday that finishing the release of all of Jeffrey Epstein files could take a “few more weeks", despite December 19 deadline
The US Justice Department said on Wednesday that finishing the release of all of Jeffrey Epstein files could take a “few more weeks,” further delaying compliance with a December 19 deadline set by Congress.
The department said the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, as well as the FBI, found more than a million more documents that could be relevant to the Epstein case. DOJ did not say in its statement when they were informed of those new files.
DOJ insisted in its statement that its lawyers are “working around the clock” to review those documents and make the redactions required under the law, passed nearly unanimously by Congress last month.
“We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files," the justice department posted on X.
Over the last weekend there was outrage from victims and legal threats over the limited initial Epstein files release despite the law requiring full disclosure of all Epstein files by December 19.
On Tuesday this week, in a third drop of files since Friday, the justice department released 30,000 records from the investigations into Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
With inputs from AP and The Guardian