Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

A document that was included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, photographed Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, shows an April 2012 International Driving Permit for Epstein. AP Photo/Jon Elswick

A document that was included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, photographed Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, shows an April 2012 International Driving Permit for Epstein. AP Photo/Jon Elswick