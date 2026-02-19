Former Prince Andrew Arrested Following Epstein Files Revelations

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) was arrested and taken into custody
The investigation stems from the Epstein files wherein newly surfaced emails suggest that in 2010, while serving as the UK's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment, Andrew allegedly shared confidential government reports with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Plainclothes officers and unmarked vehicles were seen at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, where Andrew has recently resided.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following an investigation into allegations that he shared confidential government information with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The arrest occurred at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate. Witnesses reported seeing six unmarked police vehicles and approximately eight plainclothes officers arrive at the residence shortly after 8:00 a.m.
Police Statement
Thames Valley Police, the agency leading the probe, confirmed the operation in a statement today but did not name the suspect, in accordance with UK privacy laws regarding individuals under investigation.
"As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk," the force stated. "The man remains in police custody at this time."
Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright added that the force has officially opened a criminal investigation following a "thorough assessment" of the allegations.
The investigation centers on revelations found within the Epstein files, which suggest that Mountbatten-Windsor used his former role as the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment to benefit Epstein.