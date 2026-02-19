Virginia Giuffre: The Woman With The Dragon Tattoo

She sees girls come and go from Epstein’s house of horrors. “Many of us were poor or even homeless,” she notes. “Several of us had been raped or molested as children. We were girls no one cared about, and Epstein pretended to care…And then, he did his worst...” Epstein and Maxwell regularly boast to her about their connections to the rich and the powerful. He also brags that since he “owns” the Palm Beach police department no one would believe Giuffre if she complains about him. She is raped by many of Epstein’s friends and acquaintances: academics from prestigious institutions; industrialists; a former US senator; the former Prince Andrew, who behaved as if having sex with her was “his birthright”, a former prime minister who was so physically abusive that she feared she would die. “Don’t be fooled by those in Epstein’s circle who say they didn’t know what he was doing,” she warns. “Epstein not only didn’t hide what was happening, he took a certain glee in making people watch. And people did watch…They watched and they didn’t care.”