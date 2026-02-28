Wide, Wide World: In Conversation With Geoff Dyer

There’s a book by B.S. Johnson published in the 1970s with the great title 'Aren’t You Rather Young to be Writing Your Memoirs?' I wrote mine when I was in my mid-60s, and crucially, that was after my parents had died. It was this that really motivated me to write the book because suddenly they were no longer there and there were all sorts of things I wanted to say. It’s my way of saying to them, too late, stuff that I could have said when they were alive. But I was keenly aware that a sort of a door had been shut on my past. There was an interesting historical process that I lived through and I was the only person uniquely placed to tell this particular story. Of my particular experience. And of course, by definition, I was the leading expert in the field. It’s a question of preserving a kind of England which sort of lingers, but is unrecognisable now in many ways.