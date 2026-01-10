'Heartbreak Unfiltered' Book Review: Bang, Bang, S/He Shot Me Down

When she started the book, Vohra intended the narratives to stand on their own, relying on readers to recognise their own experiences in the parallels. However, those who initially went through the book told her that some kind of interaction was required to make the stories more relatable. The final version has Vohra’s thoughts on and learnings from the stories and exercises that address patterns such as attachment styles and push–pull dynamics, offering readers tools to process their own heartbreak rather than merely witness others. Several searching questions are asked like for example on the different languages of love and how ‘almost relationships’can be painful too.