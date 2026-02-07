Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

Final Section

In Thailand, the final section takes a different tone. The violence here is less overt, but no less troubling. Faleiro examines how Buddhist institutions became deeply enmeshed with the military state, benefiting from privileges while remaining officially “above politics.” This contradiction, she argues, allowed corruption, excess, and quiet complicity to flourish. Monks appear not as fiery ideologues, but as figures shaped by money, celebrity, and proximity to power. The effect is unsettling precisely because it feels familiar: religion functioning as a shield for authority rather than a challenge to it.