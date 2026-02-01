Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

Overall, budget 2026–27 signals a clearer policy intent to integrate tourism with employment generation and regional development.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
budget 2026, tourism updates
Tourists enjoy adventure tourism activities, including skiing at Solang Valley in the tourist town of Manali, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh Photo: IMAGO
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Budget 2026–27 treats tourism as a year-round employment generator, with measures focused on skills (10,000 trained guides), professional education (National Institute of Hospitality), and medical and wellness tourism hubs.

  • The budget backs tourism growth through development of archaeological sites, Buddhist circuits in the North-East, mountain and scenic trains, and eco- and astro-tourism initiatives, aiming to spread tourism beyond major cities.

  • Lower TCS on overseas travel and improved transport connectivity—through high-speed rail, waterways and regional access—are intended to ease travel and support long-term tourism expansion, though outcomes will depend on execution.

The Union Budget 2026–27 places tourism among its priority service sectors, outlining a set of institutional, infrastructure and policy measures aimed at expanding employment, improving visitor infrastructure and spreading economic activity beyond major urban centres.

Rather than treating tourism as a seasonal or discretionary activity, the budget frames it as a steady source of jobs linked to transport, culture, healthcare and skills development. Several announcements cut across ministries, indicating a more integrated approach to tourism planning.

Training, Institutions

The government announced a National Institute of Hospitality to strengthen professional education in tourism and hospitality. In addition, a 12-week pilot programme, to be run in partnership with IIMs, will train 10,000 tourist guides across 20 destinations. Officials said the focus would be on employability, language skills and destination knowledge.

A digital knowledge grid for tourism has also been proposed to map heritage, cultural and natural sites, with the aim of improving access to information for planners, operators and travellers.

Related Content
Related Content

Heritage, Pilgrimage Tourism

The budget provides for the development of 15 archaeological sites, including Dholavira, Rakhigarhi and Sarnath, as tourism destinations with improved visitor facilities and interpretation.

In the north-east region, a new scheme will support Buddhist tourism circuits across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura. The programme will cover monastery preservation, pilgrim amenities and connectivity, targeting both domestic and international visitors.

Nature, Rail-Based Tourism

Several proposals focus on experiential and nature-based tourism. These include mountain and scenic train services in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with similar routes planned in Jammu & Kashmir, the Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and parts of the Western Ghats.

The budget also mentions initiatives such as bird-watching routes, trekking and hiking trails, turtle conservation-linked tourism in Kerala, and an astro-tourism programme involving upgrades to telescopes in Ladakh and several other locations.

Medical And Wellness Travel

To strengthen India’s medical travel segment, the budget proposes support for five regional medical tourism hubs, integrating hospitals, diagnostics, AYUSH services and rehabilitation facilities through public-private partnerships.

Policy Changes

For travellers and tour operators, the budget reduces Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on overseas tour packages from up to 20% to a flat 2%, a move expected to ease cash-flow pressures, though it does not change the final tax liability.

Tourism-related measures are supported by wider investments in transport and infrastructure, including seven proposed high-speed rail corridors and expanded inland waterways and coastal shipping. While not tourism-specific, these projects are expected to improve access to major destinations over time.

Overall, budget 2026–27 signals a clearer policy intent to integrate tourism with employment generation and regional development.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  2. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  3. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026, Semi-Finals Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

  4. No IND Vs PAK Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Read Pakistan Statement

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Know Your Opponents – USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

  4. Australian Open Final: Alcaraz Denies Djokovic To Become Youngest Winner Of All Four Majors - Data Debrief

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Grinds Down Novak Djokovic To Lift Maiden Australian Open Title

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  2. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  3. Empowering Lakhpati Didis: Sitharaman Announces Community-Owned SHE Marts

  4. Budget 2026: Beyond SHE Marts, What's In It For Women And Children?

  5. Congress Slams Union Budget As ‘Totally Lacklustre’, Blind To India’s Real Crises

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  2. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  3. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  4. Israeli Airstrikes Kill 30 In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks

  5. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes