Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

As the Union Budget is presented and three opposition-ruled states head to Assembly elections within the next three months, Centre–State relations—and the politics shaping them—are set to come under renewed scrutiny.

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Union Budget 2026
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls on Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi. State–Union financial relations have always been politically fraught, rooted in a long-standing resistance to the Union government’s centralising tendencies. Photo: IMAGO
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Fiscal relations between the Union government and the states have always been shaped by the politics of the day

  • Opposition-ruled states allege that they are being penalised for opposing the Union government’s policies.

  • The Centre has insisted that the National Education Policy (NEP) and the PM-SHRI project be implemented as a precondition for the release of central funds.

State–Union financial relations have always been politically fraught, rooted in a long-standing resistance to the Union government’s centralising tendencies. Repeated confrontations between states and the union government over fiscal devolution are not new. What is new is the sharp escalation of these disputes, with some state governments now alleging that financial decisions are being driven by ideological considerations. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have, over the years, mounted sustained challenges to defend the limited fiscal autonomy available to states. How did this conflict deepen to its present intensity?

Net borrowing ceilings, the end of GST compensation, and the linking of fund releases to the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes have emerged as major flashpoints for states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Both states argue that these measures disproportionately affect them, given their long-standing commitments to welfare spending and social-sector investments. The tension has been further heightened by the Union government’s decision to redefine state debt to include borrowings by state-owned enterprises within the overall borrowing limit. Kerala contends that this move has severely constricted its fiscal space.

Kerala has demanded a Special Fiscal Correction Package of Rs 21,000 to rectify what it describes as a severe fiscal setback caused by cut in its borrowing limit. Kerala has also reiterated its demand that the Central share under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) be increased from 60 per cent to 75 per cent.

Related Content
Related Content

Centrally sponsored schemes are designed by the Union government but implemented by the states, with the Centre typically bearing only 60 per cent of the expenditure and leaving the remaining 40 per cent to be funded by state governments. States have long argued that such schemes are imposed without adequate consultation and have demanded a higher central share to ease their fiscal burden.

In 2023, Kerala approached the Supreme Court, accusing the Union government of arbitrarily imposing a Net Borrowing Ceiling (NBC) that, the state argued, pushed it to the brink of a financial crisis and severely restricted its ability to meet basic obligations such as salary and pension payments. The court referred the suit to a Constitution Bench to interpret the scope of Article 293 of the Constitution, specifically to determine whether a state enjoys an “enforceable right” to raise its borrowing limits beyond the cap fixed by the Union government. The verdict is expected to have far-reaching consequences for fiscal federalism in the country.

At present, the NBC for states is capped at three per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). State governments ruled by opposition parties have been demanding the preservation of constitutionally safeguarded state autonomy to manage their own fiscal priorities, including borrowing.

Opposition-ruled states have alleged that the Union government is imposing increasingly stringent conditions on centrally sponsored schemes, aggravating their fiscal stress. Illustrating this trend, economist and Kerala State Planning Board member K. Raviraman highlights a consistent decline in central transfers to Kerala in recent years. According to official figures, central funds to the state fell from Rs 47,837.21 crore in 2021–22 to Rs 45,368.24 crore in 2022–23, before dropping sharply to Rs 38,811.24 crore in 2023–24. In proportional terms, the Centre’s contribution to Kerala’s total receipts has declined from about 34 per cent to nearly 25 per cent over a four-year period.

Economists note that similar patterns are visible in other opposition-ruled states, where the share of untied transfers from the Centre has declined even as states’ expenditure commitments—particularly on welfare, health and salaries—have continued to rise, intensifying concerns over the erosion of fiscal federalism.

Opposition-ruled states have alleged that the Union government’s conditions on centrally sponsored schemes and transfers are significantly undermining their fiscal positions. Evidence from allocations and actual transfers shows distinct patterns that reinforce those concerns.

According to a reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that Rs1,160.52 crore is due to Kerala under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the last four years, underscoring the state’s claim of pending central releases under key centrally sponsored programmes.

Actual central funding under specific schemes also reveals disparities. Under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for 2024–25, Kerala was allotted Rs 328.90 crore, Tamil Nadu, Rs 2,151.60 crore and West Bengal Rs1,745.80 crore, none of these state had received any funds from the Centre as of late March 2025, even as other states received large disbursements ( Uttar Pradesh had received Rs 4,487.46 crore of its Rs 6,971.26 crore allocation) — highlighting inequalities in fund releases.

State-wise data on centrally sponsored scheme transfers also show variation: Kerala’s CSS transfers fell from Rs 8,299.85 crore in 2021–22 to Rs 8,061.35 crore in 2023–24; West Bengal’s fell more sharply, from Rs 18,545.33 crore to Rs 11,386.27 crore over the same period.

The Centre has insisted that the National Education Policy (NEP) and the PM-SHRI project be implemented as a precondition for the release of central funds. Tamil Nadu has opposed this move, citing its long-standing resistance to the three-language policy under the NEP. Kerala, meanwhile, has refused to implement the PM-SHRI scheme, arguing that the project carries an ideological tilt aligned with Hindutva.

Taken together, these data points suggest that opposition-ruled states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal not only receive smaller shares of formula-based tax devolution but also face volatility and delays in specific scheme transfers, compounding their fiscal challenges. Economists argue that these trends, when viewed alongside restrictions such as net borrowing ceilings, underscore deeper structural tensions in India’s fiscal federalism.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu have consistently mounted political pressure on the Union government, accusing it of adopting a politically motivated approach towards opposition-ruled states. In 2024, the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, organised a protest march at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, drawing participation from several opposition-ruled states and foregrounding concerns over fiscal discrimination.

In Tamil Nadu, the issue has also taken on a sharper political edge. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state last week, social media platforms were abuzz with calls demanding the release of pending central funds. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin led the campaign, questioning when Tamil Nadu would receive the Rs3,458 crore pending under the Samagra Shiksha education scheme.

As the Union Budget is presented and three opposition-ruled states head to Assembly elections within the next three months, Centre–State relations—and the politics shaping them—are set to come under renewed scrutiny during and after the budget exercise

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus