Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

Kerala’s disappointment with the Union Budget was rooted not only in omissions, but in what the state sees as a systematic sidelining of its long-standing demands. One of the most prominent among them is an AIIMS. Despite years of advocacy, Kerala once again found itself left out—even when the Union government announced a new All India Institute of Ayurveda. “While we were waiting to see where the All India Institute of Ayurveda would be set up, we hoped for Kerala. We have a long tradition of Ayurveda, but I did not hear Kerala being mentioned,” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said while reacting to the Budget. The sense of exclusion was visibly reflected in Parliament, where MPs from Kerala repeatedly chanted “Kerala, Kerala” as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her speech.